Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the North Korean side of the border. Photo: AP Photo
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Trump still have ‘special’ relationship, state media claims, despite recent breakdown of talks
- North Korea broke off talks with the United States in Sweden earlier this month, pushing denuclearisation negotiations back into limbo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
North Korea says ‘sickening talks’ with US suspended due to ‘hostile policy’
- The chief North Korean nuclear negotiator said the discussions broke down ‘entirely because the US has not discarded its old stance and attitude’
- Many foreign experts doubt whether North Korea would completely abandon a nuclear programme that it has built after decades of struggle
