Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the North Korean side of the border. Photo: AP Photo
South Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Trump still have ‘special’ relationship, state media claims, despite recent breakdown of talks

  • North Korea broke off talks with the United States in Sweden earlier this month, pushing denuclearisation negotiations back into limbo
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:42am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the North Korean side of the border. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
East Asia

North Korea says ‘sickening talks’ with US suspended due to ‘hostile policy’

  • The chief North Korean nuclear negotiator said the discussions broke down ‘entirely because the US has not discarded its old stance and attitude’
  • Many foreign experts doubt whether North Korea would completely abandon a nuclear programme that it has built after decades of struggle
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:03pm, 6 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.