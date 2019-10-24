A prison van escorts the 16 accused away after they were given death sentences in a murder case in Feni, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
16 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for burning teen alive after she accused teacher of sexual assault
- Nusrat Jahan Rafi was set on fire in April after she refused to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against the principal of her Islamic seminary
- The principal and two females were among the 16 sentenced to death
