India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the United Nations in September 2019. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan denies use of airspace to India’s Modi over ‘grave human rights violations’ in Kashmir
- The decision came with tensions simmering between the two nuclear-armed arch rivals over the disputed Himalayan region
- It is the third time in recent weeks that Islamabad has refused to allow Indian leaders to use its airspace
