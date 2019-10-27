Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the United Nations in September 2019. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistan denies use of airspace to India’s Modi over ‘grave human rights violations’ in Kashmir

  • The decision came with tensions simmering between the two nuclear-armed arch rivals over the disputed Himalayan region
  • It is the third time in recent weeks that Islamabad has refused to allow Indian leaders to use its airspace
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:50pm, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the United Nations in September 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.