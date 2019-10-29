Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja speaks during a press conference in Kathmandu in May, after launching his Project Possible mission. Photo: AFP
Nepali mountaineer breaks record for climbing world’s 14 highest peaks in seven months
- Nirmal Purja took a picture of a traffic jam on Mount Everest in May, which went viral and led to new climbing rules on the world’s highest mountain
- The 36-year-old former Gurkha beat an eight-year record for summiting the world’s highest peaks
Topic | Nepal
Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja speaks during a press conference in Kathmandu in May, after launching his Project Possible mission. Photo: AFP