A resident walks past Indian paramilitary troopers standing guard during a lockdown in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
Clashes in Kashmir as far-right European lawmakers visit at India’s invitation
- The nationalist Alternative for Germany party, France’s National Rally, the Brexit Party and Poland’s Law and Justice were all represented
- India’s government said that the aim was to give the deputies ‘a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity’ of the region
Topic | Kashmir
A resident walks past Indian paramilitary troopers standing guard during a lockdown in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the United Nations in September 2019. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan denies use of airspace to India’s Modi over ‘grave human rights violations’ in Kashmir
- The decision came with tensions simmering between the two nuclear-armed arch rivals over the disputed Himalayan region
- It is the third time in recent weeks that Islamabad has refused to allow Indian leaders to use its airspace
Topic | Pakistan
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the United Nations in September 2019. Photo: Reuters