Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their informal summit talks in Mamallapuram earlier this month. Photo: DPA
South Asia

Could India’s last-minute demands scupper a China-backed pan-Asia trade deal that’s seven years in the making?

  • New Delhi has angered other negotiators in recent days by making additional requests on the long-awaited Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
  • Leaders had hoped to announce a preliminary deal, covering half the world’s population, on November 4 at an Asean-hosted meeting
Topic |   Trade
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:14pm, 30 Oct, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their informal summit talks in Mamallapuram earlier this month. Photo: DPA
