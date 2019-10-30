Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their informal summit talks in Mamallapuram earlier this month. Photo: DPA
Could India’s last-minute demands scupper a China-backed pan-Asia trade deal that’s seven years in the making?
- New Delhi has angered other negotiators in recent days by making additional requests on the long-awaited Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
- Leaders had hoped to announce a preliminary deal, covering half the world’s population, on November 4 at an Asean-hosted meeting
Topic | Trade
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their informal summit talks in Mamallapuram earlier this month. Photo: DPA