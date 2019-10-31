A fire engulfs train carriages after two gas canisters passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded. Photo: Reuters
Dozens die jumping off burning train in Pakistan, after gas cannisters used for cooking explode
- Two cooking stoves which passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded, causing a fire which destroyed three of the carriages
- Most of the deaths occurred from people jumping off the burning train, police said
Topic | Pakistan
