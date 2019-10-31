Soldiers stand guard in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Shops closed, streets deserted as Indian Kashmir ceases to be a state
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to change Kashmir’s status has stoked anger and resentment while an armed revolt rages
- Just after midnight, the old state of Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories – both to be directly ruled by New Delhi
Topic | Kashmir
Soldiers stand guard in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A resident walks past Indian paramilitary troopers standing guard during a lockdown in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
Clashes in Kashmir as far-right European lawmakers visit at India’s invitation
- The nationalist Alternative for Germany party, France’s National Rally, the Brexit Party and Poland’s Law and Justice were all represented
- India’s government said that the aim was to give the deputies ‘a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity’ of the region
Topic | Kashmir
A resident walks past Indian paramilitary troopers standing guard during a lockdown in Srinagar. Photo: AFP