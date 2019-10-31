Channels

Soldiers stand guard in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Shops closed, streets deserted as Indian Kashmir ceases to be a state

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to change Kashmir’s status has stoked anger and resentment while an armed revolt rages
  • Just after midnight, the old state of Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories – both to be directly ruled by New Delhi
Topic |   Kashmir
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:33pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Soldiers stand guard in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A resident walks past Indian paramilitary troopers standing guard during a lockdown in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Clashes in Kashmir as far-right European lawmakers visit at India’s invitation

  • The nationalist Alternative for Germany party, France’s National Rally, the Brexit Party and Poland’s Law and Justice were all represented
  • India’s government said that the aim was to give the deputies ‘a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity’ of the region
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:12pm, 29 Oct, 2019

A resident walks past Indian paramilitary troopers standing guard during a lockdown in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
