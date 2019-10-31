Supporters of the Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party wave flags atop a vehicle as they take part in the march. Photo: AFP
Thousands of Islamists converge on Pakistan capital aiming to unseat government
- The ‘Azadi (Freedom) March’ is led by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long-time rival, who heads one of the country’s largest Islamist parties
- The march represents the first major challenge to Khan’s government as his administration battles rising public anger over a faltering economy
Topic | Pakistan
