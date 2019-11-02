A cyclist amid morning smog in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
Germany’s Merkel gets a taste of Delhi’s toxic air, and pledges US$1.1 billion to help clean it up
- Chancellor says her country will fund green urban transport projects in India over the next five years after she experiences ‘emergency’ level pollution first hand
- Some 200 million euros is being earmarked to replace diesel buses with electric versions in Tamil Nadu state
