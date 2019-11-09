Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian industrialist Anil Ambani addresses a press conference in Mumbai, India, in December 2008. Photo: AP
South Asia

Chinese banks sue Anil Ambani, brother of Asia’s richest man, over US$680 million in unpaid loans

  • Indian tycoon’s sibling Mukesh Ambani is worth US$56 billion, but his own personal fortune has dwindled over recent years
  • Case centres on whether Anil Ambani gave personal guarantee for loan made to his firm, Reliance Communications
Topic |   India
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:19am, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian industrialist Anil Ambani addresses a press conference in Mumbai, India, in December 2008. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mukesh Ambani has been named the richest man in India for the 12th year in a row. Photo: Reuters
Celebrity

Mukesh Ambani is getting richer, but half of India's 100 wealthiest billionaires are losing money

After increasing his fortune to US$52.7 billion, Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes India’s 100 Richest People list for 12 consecutive years – while infrastructure and coal mining billionaire Gautam Adani leapt eight spots to second place

Topic |   Luxury CEOs
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 5:50pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mukesh Ambani has been named the richest man in India for the 12th year in a row. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.