Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hindu women pray to a pile of bricks which are expected to be used in the construction of a new temple in Ayodhya. Photo: AP
South Asia

In Ayodhya, a temple in pieces waits to be built on long-disputed holy site

  • A mosque stood on the site for almost five centuries until it was demolished by Hindu zealots in 1992, sparking riots and decades of litigation
  • Now, with Saturday’s Supreme Court ruling, the small mountain of bricks and stones amassed in the northern Indian city can finally be put to use
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:18pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hindu women pray to a pile of bricks which are expected to be used in the construction of a new temple in Ayodhya. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.