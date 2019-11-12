Bystanders look on after a train collided with another train some 130km east of Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh train crash kills 16, injures nearly 60 more
- Cranes and other lifting gear were brought in to rescue trapped passengers, many of whom were asleep when the early morning crash took place
- Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling or other rundown infrastructure
Topic | Bangladesh
Bystanders look on after a train collided with another train some 130km east of Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Villagers enter a building to take shelter as Cyclone Bulbul approaches. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh moves more than 300,000 people to safety as Cyclone Bulbul approaches
- Up to 1.8 million people across the low-lying delta nation’s vast coast are expected to be moved before the storm makes landfall
- The weather office in Dhaka issued the most severe storm signal for Bulbul, which was packing maximum sustained winds of 74 kilometres per hour
Topic | Bangladesh
Villagers enter a building to take shelter as Cyclone Bulbul approaches. Photo: AFP