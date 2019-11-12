Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bystanders look on after a train collided with another train some 130km east of Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Bangladesh train crash kills 16, injures nearly 60 more

  • Cranes and other lifting gear were brought in to rescue trapped passengers, many of whom were asleep when the early morning crash took place
  • Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling or other rundown infrastructure
Topic |   Bangladesh
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:13pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bystanders look on after a train collided with another train some 130km east of Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Villagers enter a building to take shelter as Cyclone Bulbul approaches. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Bangladesh moves more than 300,000 people to safety as Cyclone Bulbul approaches

  • Up to 1.8 million people across the low-lying delta nation’s vast coast are expected to be moved before the storm makes landfall
  • The weather office in Dhaka issued the most severe storm signal for Bulbul, which was packing maximum sustained winds of 74 kilometres per hour
Topic |   Bangladesh
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:15pm, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Villagers enter a building to take shelter as Cyclone Bulbul approaches. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.