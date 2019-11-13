Elephant that killed five Indian villagers has been renamed after the Hindu god Krishna and will be trained to patrol parks. Photo: EPA
Killer elephant named after Osama bin Laden gets a job patrolling parks, renamed ‘Krishna’
- The male elephant, named after Osama bin Laden by villagers because of its deadly rampage in October, was tracked for days and caught
- Officials planned to release the animal, but now hope to teach it to patrol wildlife parks and sanctuaries in the state
Topic | India
