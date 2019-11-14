People make their way through thick smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Delhi smog hits ‘emergency’ levels as Britain’s Prince Charles visits
- For second time in 10 days, level of deadly tiny particles in air reaches nearly 20 times safe limit set by World Health Organisation
- India’s Supreme Court orders new clampdown, slamming government for lack of ‘constructive efforts’ to curb pollution
Beijing was one of only four Chinese cities to meet its emissions target last winter. Photo: Simon Song
China’s new winter smog targets too low to reverse last year’s surge, its data shows
- Fifteen out of 28 cities could record higher pollution than in 2017
- Slowing economic growth may be undermining Beijing’s resolve to tackle emissions
