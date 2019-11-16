Security personnel patrol outside a polling station during the country’s presidential election. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka election: officials admit failure to protect minorities after Muslim voters attacked
- Attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift roadblocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles but no immediate casualties
- The two front runners are housing minister Sajith Premadasa and the opposition candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Topic | Sri Lanka
Security personnel patrol outside a polling station during the country’s presidential election. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s former defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is running for president. Photo: EPA
Terminator versus pad man: for Sri Lankan voters, a tough choice
- As Sri Lanka heads to the polls, in one corner sits Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, an ex-military chief famed for crushing the Tamil Tigers
- In the other is Sajith Premadasa, the son of an assassinated president who is promising to improve menstrual hygiene
Topic | Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka’s former defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is running for president. Photo: EPA