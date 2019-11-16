Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Security personnel patrol outside a polling station during the country’s presidential election. Photo: AP
South Asia

Sri Lanka election: officials admit failure to protect minorities after Muslim voters attacked

  • Attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift roadblocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles but no immediate casualties
  • The two front runners are housing minister Sajith Premadasa and the opposition candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:16pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Security personnel patrol outside a polling station during the country’s presidential election. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sri Lanka’s former defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is running for president. Photo: EPA
Politics

Terminator versus pad man: for Sri Lankan voters, a tough choice

  • As Sri Lanka heads to the polls, in one corner sits Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, an ex-military chief famed for crushing the Tamil Tigers
  • In the other is Sajith Premadasa, the son of an assassinated president who is promising to improve menstrual hygiene
Topic |   Sri Lanka
SCMP

Rajpal Abeynayake  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:34am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sri Lanka’s former defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is running for president. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.