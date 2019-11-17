SLPP party presidential candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa (second from left) and his brother, former Sri Lanka's president Mahinda Rajapaksa (second from right) wave at supporters during a campaign rally in Homagama, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka counts votes as China-friendly strongmen seek comeback with win for Gotabhaya Rajapaksa
- Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, 70, whose brother Mahinda had close ties with Beijing during his 10-year rule, is running as the candidate for a nationalist party
- His presidency could take the island nation back to greater authoritarianism and abuse of power, and an era of impunity for human rights abuses and corruption
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier this year. Photo: Kyodo
The China question in Sri Lanka’s presidential election
- One of the front runners in Saturday’s poll could steer Colombo closer to Beijing but the focus should be on the longer term, observers say
