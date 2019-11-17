Channels

The tranquillised wild Indian elephant nicknamed Laden is lifted up with the help of a crane before being transported to a sanctuary on November 12. Photo: DPA
South Asia

Killer Indian elephant nicknamed Osama bin Laden dies after week in captivity

  • The rogue elephant, which had killed five villagers in Assam state, was captured and moved to a sanctuary
  • But it died less than a week later, with officials admitting its feet were tied to prevent it from escaping
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:55pm, 17 Nov, 2019

Elephant that killed five Indian villagers has been renamed after the Hindu god Krishna and will be trained to patrol parks. Photo: EPA
South Asia

Killer elephant named after Osama bin Laden gets a job patrolling parks, renamed ‘Krishna’

  • The male elephant, named after Osama bin Laden by villagers because of its deadly rampage in October, was tracked for days and caught
  • Officials planned to release the animal, but now hope to teach it to patrol wildlife parks and sanctuaries in the state
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:00pm, 13 Nov, 2019

