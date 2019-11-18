Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

As a columnist, Mohammed Hanif has established himself as one of the premier voices on all things Pakistan. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Pakistani novel by Mohammed Hanif satirises the military and it’s finally been translated to Urdu

  • The 2008 novel chronicles the final days of hardline dictator General Zia-ul-Haq’s rule and the conspiracies behind the plane crash that killed him in 1988
  • Works written in English have a narrower, elite audience and so often have greater leeway, while Urdu content tends to be more carefully censored
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

As a columnist, Mohammed Hanif has established himself as one of the premier voices on all things Pakistan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.