An employee prepares aromatic oxygen flasks at the Oxy Pure bar in New Delhi. Photo: EPA
In smog-choked New Delhi, enterprising oxygen bar soothes residents’ lungs – for a price
- Concentrations of the most harmful airborne pollutants in the Indian capital are regularly about 20 times the World Health Organisation safe limit
- But now its residents can enjoy a breath of fresh air – in seven different flavours – for US$4.17 per 15-minute session
Topic | India
People make their way through thick smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Delhi smog hits ‘emergency’ levels as Britain’s Prince Charles visits
- For second time in 10 days, level of deadly tiny particles in air reaches nearly 20 times safe limit set by World Health Organisation
- India’s Supreme Court orders new clampdown, slamming government for lack of ‘constructive efforts’ to curb pollution
