SCMP
An employee prepares aromatic oxygen flasks at the Oxy Pure bar in New Delhi. Photo: EPA
South Asia

In smog-choked New Delhi, enterprising oxygen bar soothes residents’ lungs – for a price

  • Concentrations of the most harmful airborne pollutants in the Indian capital are regularly about 20 times the World Health Organisation safe limit
  • But now its residents can enjoy a breath of fresh air – in seven different flavours – for US$4.17 per 15-minute session
Topic |   India
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Updated: 3:56pm, 20 Nov, 2019

People make their way through thick smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
South Asia

Delhi smog hits ‘emergency’ levels as Britain’s Prince Charles visits

  • For second time in 10 days, level of deadly tiny particles in air reaches nearly 20 times safe limit set by World Health Organisation
  • India’s Supreme Court orders new clampdown, slamming government for lack of ‘constructive efforts’ to curb pollution
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:41am, 14 Nov, 2019

