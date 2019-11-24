Channels

Wan Han (left) and Zhang Na paid a fine after a video of them dancing in front of a mosque in Sabah, Malaysia went viral. Photo: The Star
Southeast Asia

Chinese nationals will be taught how to ‘behave in Malaysia’, ambassador says

  • Chinese ambassador Bai Tian cited 2018 case of two female tourists who danced disrespectfully in front of a mosque
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 3:21pm, 24 Nov, 2019

Wan Han (left) and Zhang Na paid a fine after a video of them dancing in front of a mosque in Sabah, Malaysia went viral. Photo: The Star
Some of the 680 people – said to be Chinese nationals – arrested by Malaysia’s Immigration Department in the raid on the online scam headquarters. Photo: AP
Economics

680 Chinese held in Malaysia over online scam targeting WeChat Pay users

  • Sophisticated operation in Cyberjaya duped victims in China offering fast returns on investments made via WeChat Pay or Chinese banks
  • 8,230 handphones, 174 laptops and 787 computers were seized and about 100 people escaped during ‘biggest raid of the year’
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 7:39pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Some of the 680 people – said to be Chinese nationals – arrested by Malaysia’s Immigration Department in the raid on the online scam headquarters. Photo: AP
