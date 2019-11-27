Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police escort the men convicted of plotting the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe attack. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Death penalty for seven Bangladeshi men who planned 2016 Dhaka cafe attack that killed 22 people

  • Five young militants armed with guns, sharp weapons and grenades stormed the Holey Artisan cafe, took diners hostage and killed them over 12 hours
  • Nine Italians, seven Japanese, an American and an Indian were among those killed before army commandos stormed the cafe and killed the attackers
Topic |   Bangladesh
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:56pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police escort the men convicted of plotting the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe attack. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.