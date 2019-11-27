Police escort the men convicted of plotting the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe attack. Photo: AFP
Death penalty for seven Bangladeshi men who planned 2016 Dhaka cafe attack that killed 22 people
- Five young militants armed with guns, sharp weapons and grenades stormed the Holey Artisan cafe, took diners hostage and killed them over 12 hours
- Nine Italians, seven Japanese, an American and an Indian were among those killed before army commandos stormed the cafe and killed the attackers
Topic | Bangladesh
