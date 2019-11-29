Channels

Members of the Kung Fu Nuns group demonstrate their skills in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Meet the kung fu nuns of the Himalayas, kicking out gender stereotypes across the region

  • The nuns are from the 800-strong Druk Amitabha Mountain Nunnery in Nepal and belong to the centuries-old Drukpa school of Tibetan Buddhism
  • Their leader encouraged them to learn kung fu and take on traditional norms against women leaving the nunneries, leading prayers or being fully ordained
Topic |   Martial arts
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:00am, 29 Nov, 2019

An image from the Bruce Lee Exhibition to mark the 45th anniversary of his death, held at Prince Edward in July 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Kung Fu

Bruce Lee’s disgust for fake martial arts ‘cowards’ revealed in rare phone call recording

  • In a recently unearthed conversation, Hong Kong martial arts icon praises effectiveness of boxing and also discusses Muay Thai
  • Lee rails against ‘pathetic looking, very amateur’ tai chi and self defence practitioners, saying they embarrass true martial artists
Topic |   Bruce Lee
Nick Atkin

Nick Atkin  

Updated: 5:57pm, 21 Nov, 2019

