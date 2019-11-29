Members of the Kung Fu Nuns group demonstrate their skills in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Meet the kung fu nuns of the Himalayas, kicking out gender stereotypes across the region
- The nuns are from the 800-strong Druk Amitabha Mountain Nunnery in Nepal and belong to the centuries-old Drukpa school of Tibetan Buddhism
- Their leader encouraged them to learn kung fu and take on traditional norms against women leaving the nunneries, leading prayers or being fully ordained
Topic | Martial arts
An image from the Bruce Lee Exhibition to mark the 45th anniversary of his death, held at Prince Edward in July 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Bruce Lee’s disgust for fake martial arts ‘cowards’ revealed in rare phone call recording
- In a recently unearthed conversation, Hong Kong martial arts icon praises effectiveness of boxing and also discusses Muay Thai
- Lee rails against ‘pathetic looking, very amateur’ tai chi and self defence practitioners, saying they embarrass true martial artists
Topic | Bruce Lee
