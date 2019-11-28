Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: AP
Pakistan’s General Bajwa to lead army for another six months after top court avoids ‘clash of institutions’
- Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Bajwa to extend his tenure but the legality of the decision had been questioned by the Supreme Court
- Pakistan’s military wields vast influence, prompting one newspaper to write: ‘This is a landmark case: unprecedented questions are being raised’
