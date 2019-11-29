Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa waves as he arrives in India on an official visit. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Sri Lanka’s new government wants to undo Hambantota port lease to Chinese venture

  • The previous government changed the terms of the Belt and Road Initiative project, agreeing to a 99-year lease
  • But the new administration wants to return to the original deal and pay back the loan as originally agreed
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:01pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa waves as he arrives in India on an official visit. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.