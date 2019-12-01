Rahul Bajaj. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Criticise Modi? Big business wouldn’t dare, says Indian billionaire Rahul Bajaj
- Bajaj made the remark – a rare display of a corporate titan publicly expressing reservations about the government – in Mumbai on Saturday
- India’s home minister pushed back, saying the government had been ‘most transparent’ and was ‘not afraid of any sort of opposition’
Topic | India
Rahul Bajaj. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
‘Tax terrorism’ is driving Indians to despair. Photo: AFP
India’s slowing economy takes deadly turn, but Modi’s in denial
- Growth is falling, unemployment is rising, banks are being battered and people hounded for tax are killing themselves
- Something is up in India’s economy, if only the prime minister would admit it
Topic | India
‘Tax terrorism’ is driving Indians to despair. Photo: AFP