Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A child plays in a foamy discharge, caused by pollutants mixed with sea water, in the surf at a beach in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Children play in toxin-laced white foam washing up on beaches in Chennai, India

  • Chennai’s most famous beaches are covered in white foam, apparently caused by phosphate and sewage
  • Children are playing in the foam and taking selfies, despite warnings about the pollution hazard
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:28pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A child plays in a foamy discharge, caused by pollutants mixed with sea water, in the surf at a beach in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.