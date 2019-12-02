A child plays in a foamy discharge, caused by pollutants mixed with sea water, in the surf at a beach in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
Children play in toxin-laced white foam washing up on beaches in Chennai, India
- Chennai’s most famous beaches are covered in white foam, apparently caused by phosphate and sewage
- Children are playing in the foam and taking selfies, despite warnings about the pollution hazard
