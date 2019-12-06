Protesters march in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday to demand justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week. Photo: AP
Indian rape victim set on fire on way to trial by gang of men, including alleged rapists
- Woman, 23, in critical condition after being doused in kerosene and set ablaze
- Crimes against women in spotlight, with thousands of Indians protesting following earlier rape and murder case in Hyderabad
Topic | India
Protesters hold candles and a banner as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice following the recent rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP
Outrage and protests in India over latest horrific murder-rape case
- A 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was gang-raped and murdered before being burned, in the latest case to shock India
- Protests have spread from Hyderabad to other cities, as well as online, as women share their fears for their safety
