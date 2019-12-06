Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators in Mumbai hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

India police shoot dead 4 men accused of raping and killing vet, drawing cheers

  • The men had been in police custody and were shot near the site where a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was raped and murdered last week
  • Crimes against women have been unabated despite tough new laws that were enacted following the 2012 rape and murder of a woman in a Delhi bus
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:48pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators in Mumbai hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters hold candles and a banner as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice following the recent rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Outrage and protests in India over latest horrific murder-rape case

  • A 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was gang-raped and murdered before being burned, in the latest case to shock India
  • Protests have spread from Hyderabad to other cities, as well as online, as women share their fears for their safety
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:53pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters hold candles and a banner as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice following the recent rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.