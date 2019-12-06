Demonstrators in Mumbai hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Photo: Reuters
India police shoot dead 4 men accused of raping and killing vet, drawing cheers
- The men had been in police custody and were shot near the site where a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was raped and murdered last week
- Crimes against women have been unabated despite tough new laws that were enacted following the 2012 rape and murder of a woman in a Delhi bus
Topic | India
Protesters hold candles and a banner as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice following the recent rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP
Outrage and protests in India over latest horrific murder-rape case
- A 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was gang-raped and murdered before being burned, in the latest case to shock India
- Protests have spread from Hyderabad to other cities, as well as online, as women share their fears for their safety
