Muslims and members of Tamil ethnic group during a demonstration against the Supreme Court verdict awarded to Hindus on the disputed religious site in the town of Ayodhya. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Ayodhya aftermath: India’s Muslims split after top court’s ruling on disputed temple site

  • In 1992, Hindu nationalists tore down 16th-century mosque, unleashing violence that left 2,000 dead. Now Hindus’ right to the site has been upheld
  • Ruling was a major victory for Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP, which has been promising such an outcome as part of election strategy for decades
Associated Press

Updated: 3:00pm, 7 Dec, 2019

India’s largest Muslim political groups are divided over how to respond to a
Supreme Court ruling
that favours
Hindus’
right to a disputed site 27 years after Hindu nationalist mobs tore down a
16th-century mosque
, an event that unleashed torrents of religiously motivated violence.
The sharp split illustrates growing unease among India’s
Muslims
, who are struggling to find a political voice as
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s
government gives overt support to once taboo Hindu nationalist causes.

“We are pushed against the wall,” said Irfan Aziz, a political science student at Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. “No one speaks about us, not even our own.”

The
dispute over the site
of the Babri Masjid mosque in the town of
Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh
state has lasted centuries. Hindus believe Lord Ram, the warrior god, was born at the site and that Mughal Muslim invaders built a mosque on top of a temple there.
The December 1992 riot
– supported by Modi’s
Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
– sparked massive communal violence in which some 2,000 people were killed, mostly Muslims.

The 1992 riot also set in motion events that redefined the politics of social identity in India. It catapulted the BJP from two parliamentary seats in the 1980s to its current political dominance.

Modi’s party won an outright majority in India’s lower house in 2014, the biggest win for a single party in 30 years. The BJP won even more seats in elections last May.

A Muslim girl during a demonstration against the Supreme Court verdict. Photo: AFP
A Muslim girl during a demonstration against the Supreme Court verdict. Photo: AFP

Muslim groups for decades waged a court fight for the restoration of Babri Masjid. But now, friction among Muslim groups has spilled into the open, with one side challenging the verdict and the other saying they are content with the outcome.

Hilal Ahmad, a political commentator and an expert on Muslim politics, said India’s Muslims feel isolated and even divided over the verdict because policies championed by the BJP have established a populist anti-Muslim discourse.

Muslims in
India
have often rallied around secular parties. However, after Modi won his first term in 2014, religious politics took hold. The BJP’s rise has been marked by the electoral marginalisation of Muslims, with their representation in democratic institutions gradually falling.
The 23 Muslim lawmakers in India’s Parliament in 2014 was the lowest number in 50 years. The number rose slightly to 27 in 2019 – out of these, only one is from the BJP.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: dpa
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: dpa

India’s population of more than 1.3 billion includes more than 200 million Muslims.

The unanimous court verdict last month paves the way for a Hindu temple to be built on the disputed site, a major victory for the BJP, which has been promising such an outcome as part of its election strategy for decades. The court said Muslims will be given five acres of land at an alternative site. But the Muslim response has been far from unanimous.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, two key Muslim parties to the dispute, have openly opposed the ruling, saying it was biased.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has filed a petition with the court for a review of the verdict. Its chief, Maulana Arshad Madani, said the verdict was “against Muslims”.

“We will again fight this case legally,” Madani said.

Muslims read about November’s verdict. Photo: AP
Muslims read about November’s verdict. Photo: AP

Asaddudin Owaisi, one of India’s most prominent Muslim leaders and a member of Parliament, told reporters in November that it was “the right of the aggrieved party” to challenge the verdict. But another influential Muslim body, Shia Waqf Board, said it accepts the verdict.

It believes any further court procedures in the case will keep the festering issue alive between Hindus and Muslims, said the organisation’s head, Waseem Rizvi.

“I believe Muslims should come forward and help Hindus in construction of the temple,” he said.

We are pushed against the wall. No one speaks about us, not even our own Irfan Aziz, student at Jamia Millia Islamia university

Swami Chakrapani, one of the litigants in the case representing the Hindu side, said both Hindus and Muslims had accepted the verdict, and “the matter should be put to rest now no matter what some Muslim parties have to say.”

For many Muslims, the verdict has inspired feelings of resignation – of having no choice but to accept the court’s ruling – and fear.

“Our leaders have no consensus and the community is just scared and helpless,” Aziz said. Disenchanted with the attitude of the religious and political leadership of Muslims, Aziz said the community lacks a “unified voice”.

Muslims condemn the Supreme Court verdict. Photo: Reuters
Muslims condemn the Supreme Court verdict. Photo: Reuters

The divisions are likely to worsen as some Muslim parties start to lean towards the BJP, either as a result of pressure or in an attempt to gain greater Muslim representation in it. With no national Muslim political party to represent them, the community is likely to remain divided over its politics.

“The lack of Muslim representation in Indian politics will marginalise us more,” Aziz said.

Ahmad said the temple verdict could further inflame a dangerous perspective on religious communities in India which portrays Muslims and Hindus as hostile opponents. He said some Muslim groups use issues like Babri Masjid to maintain support, while some Hindu groups thrive on presenting Muslims as “the other,” resulting in greater friction between the communities.

“The fear is evident among the Muslims. The Hindu and Muslim religious elites, as well as political parties, employ this fear to nurture their vested interests,” he said.

Indian security personnel stand guard outside a mosque in Bangalore on the day of the Supreme Court ruling. Photo: EPA
Indian security personnel stand guard outside a mosque in Bangalore on the day of the Supreme Court ruling. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  People

Indian court’s ruling on Ayodhya case brings no closure for those scarred by deadly riots

  • In 1992, a 16th-century mosque was demolished by an armed Hindu mob. More than 2,000 people were killed in the aftermath
  • Hindus will now be permitted to build a temple on the disputed land at the heart of one of India’s most divisive cases
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Updated: 9:40pm, 10 Nov, 2019

Indian security personnel stand guard outside a mosque in Bangalore on the day of the Supreme Court ruling. Photo: EPA
Indian security personnel stand guard outside a mosque in Bangalore on the day of the Supreme Court ruling. Photo: EPA
When Farooque Mapkar heard about
Saturday’s ruling by India’s Supreme Court
, allowing Hindus to build a temple on a disputed site in the
northern city of Ayodhya
, he felt a rush of emotions. He could not help but recall the moment almost 27 years ago when, amid a wave of sectarian violence, police entered the Hari Masjid mosque where he was praying and opened fire, wounding him in the shoulder.

“Without saying anything, they just fired at all of us,” he says of the incident that left seven people dead.

It was one bloody incident among many stemming from the events in December 1992 when a 16th-century mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by an armed Hindu mob. More than 2,000 people were killed in the ensuing violence across the country and many of the Hindus that attacked Muslims were encouraged by political leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional ally, the Shiv Sena.

According to a government-appointed commission, during the riots “neighbour killed neighbour, houses were ransacked, looted and burned, all in the name of religion”. For many, Saturday’s ruling has stirred painful memories, particularly as the BJP and Shiv Sena retain power in New Delhi and, until recently, at a regional level.

Mapkar is now 50 and works as a peon at a bank in Mumbai. He was not surprised by Saturday’s verdict, insisting “no Muslim expected anything else”.

The government-appointed commission called the police action against the worshippers at the mosque “unjustified, excessive …[and] resulted in killing innocent citizens”. For Mapkar, though, the nightmare had just begun. He was held in police custody for 15 days with the bullet still lodged in his body.

Farooque Mapkar was injured after the police fired at him while he was praying in a mosque. Photo: Kunal Purohit
Farooque Mapkar was injured after the police fired at him while he was praying in a mosque. Photo: Kunal Purohit

“My shoulder was hit and bleeding. But the police arrested me and accused me of rioting,” he says.

In February 2009, a local court rejected all charges against him but his legal battle was not only about fighting allegations against him – he also sought action against the police officers who fired on him. But two years after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government came to power, a special court in Mumbai closed the case against the officers, claiming there was not enough evidence.

“I have lost track of the number of days I spent in court rooms fighting these false allegations,” he says.

“I am not going to give up on this. The legal system has failed me. I went to different courts and they all gave me a hearing but none gave me justice.”

Mapkar’s persistence is rare, according to Moosa Qureshi, a social aid worker and trustee of Citizens for Peace (CFP), a civil society organisation that worked extensively on relief and rehabilitation of the riot victims in Mumbai.

“Most gave up, almost immediately,” Qureshi says. “How many could afford the luxury of keeping their livelihoods aside and pushing for justice, when the state itself seemed so reluctant to deliver it?”

After the riots in Mumbai, Qureshi and his team found many men, mostly Muslim, had gone “missing” and no one knew their whereabouts.
Moosa Qureshi, a social aid worker and trustee of Citizens for Peace. Photo: Kunal Purohit
Moosa Qureshi, a social aid worker and trustee of Citizens for Peace. Photo: Kunal Purohit

I went to different courts and they all gave me a hearing but none gave me justice Farooque Mapkar

“Families never even got a complete closure, because the government rules state that missing people can’t be declared dead for seven years at least,” Qureshi says. “By the end of seven years, most of these families had been forced to move on because they had mouths to feed.”

Rashida Kotawala’s was one such family. Her husband, Shabbir, went missing during the riots after he and his brother-in-law tried to rescue one of Kotawala’s sisters.

“Those days, we had no phones,” she says. “We heard rumours that the riots were intensifying in the area where my sister and young children lived. So my husband decided that they should go and rescue the family before they are attacked.”

Shabbir never reached his wife’s sister’s house, nor did he come back. Kotawala never learned what happened to him.

Qureshi and his team traced their routes and concluded Shabbir and his brother-in-law had been killed by a Hindu mob. Kotawala initially went to the police but they refused to investigate. She gave up.

“I did not have a choice,” she says. “Shabbir was the only breadwinner and I had two young boys who I had to feed.”

For her, the Supreme Court verdict means little. She merely hopes there will be no more violence, insisting: “They should resolve it in a way that no one is unhappy”.

This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: temple ruling revives mosque victims’ pain
