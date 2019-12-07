Bystanders look on as the body of the Unnao rape victim is transported in an ambulance from a hospital in New Delhi to her village. Photo: AFP
Indian woman set on fire by alleged rapists in Uttar Pradesh dies
- The Unnao woman was set ablaze by a gang of five men on her way to attend a court hearing on her rape
- Meanwhile, Indian police will be investigated after killing four men accused of the rape and murder of a vet in Hyderabad
Topic | India
Protesters march in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday to demand justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week. Photo: AP
Indian rape victim set on fire on way to trial by gang of men, including alleged rapists
- Woman, 23, in critical condition after being doused in kerosene and set ablaze
- Crimes against women in spotlight, with thousands of Indians protesting following earlier rape and murder case in Hyderabad
