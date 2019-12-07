Channels

Bystanders look on as the body of the Unnao rape victim is transported in an ambulance from a hospital in New Delhi to her village. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Indian woman set on fire by alleged rapists in Uttar Pradesh dies

  • The Unnao woman was set ablaze by a gang of five men on her way to attend a court hearing on her rape
  • Meanwhile, Indian police will be investigated after killing four men accused of the rape and murder of a vet in Hyderabad
Topic |   India
SCMP

Reuters  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:15pm, 7 Dec, 2019

