People throw flower petals on the Indian policemen guarding the area where rape accused were shot. Photo: AP
Hyderabad rape suspects were shot dead by police: swift justice or criminality?
- Authorities claimed the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of 27-year-old vet were killed in a ‘shoot-out’ with police during re-enactment
- Such incidents are known as ‘staged killings’ or ‘encounters’, and rights activists are concerned they contribute to a culture of impunity
Demonstrators in Mumbai hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Photo: Reuters
Hyderabad rape: Indian police shoot dead 4 men accused of killing vet, drawing cheers
- The men had been in Hyderabad police custody and were shot near the site where a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was raped and murdered last week
- Crimes against women have been unabated despite tough new laws that were enacted following the 2012 rape and murder of a woman in a Delhi bus
