People throw flower petals on the Indian policemen guarding the area where rape accused were shot. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Hyderabad rape suspects were shot dead by police: swift justice or criminality?

  • Authorities claimed the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of 27-year-old vet were killed in a ‘shoot-out’ with police during re-enactment
  • Such incidents are known as ‘staged killings’ or ‘encounters’, and rights activists are concerned they contribute to a culture of impunity
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:25pm, 9 Dec, 2019

Demonstrators in Mumbai hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Photo: Reuters
Hyderabad rape: Indian police shoot dead 4 men accused of killing vet, drawing cheers

  • The men had been in Hyderabad police custody and were shot near the site where a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was raped and murdered last week
  • Crimes against women have been unabated despite tough new laws that were enacted following the 2012 rape and murder of a woman in a Delhi bus
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Dec, 2019

