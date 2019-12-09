Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Modi’s new citizenship law ruling out Muslim migrants sparks fear, panic and protests in India

  • Under the law, non-Muslims who illegally migrated to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan will get citizenship, but not Muslims
  • The move is the third by Modi to go against India’s secular constitution and has sparked debate on social media, with #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 trending on Twitter
Topic |   India
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:10pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.