Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters
Modi’s new citizenship law ruling out Muslim migrants sparks fear, panic and protests in India
- Under the law, non-Muslims who illegally migrated to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan will get citizenship, but not Muslims
- The move is the third by Modi to go against India’s secular constitution and has sparked debate on social media, with #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 trending on Twitter
Topic | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters