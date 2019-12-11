Protesters rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Gauhati, northeast India, on December 11, 2019. Photo: AP
India’s parliament approves citizenship law for non-Muslim minorities
- The bill offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal migrants from neighbouring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not command a majority in the upper house, but managed to cobble together the numbers needed to pass the legislation
Topic | India
Students of Gauhati University shout slogans against the citizenship amendment bill, which was passed in the lower house. Photo: EPA-EFE
In India, protests over new citizenship bill as Muslims fear further persecution
- The law, known as the citizenship amendment bill (CAB) grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries who entered India illegally
- A politician says it’s a clear attempt to disenfranchise Muslims, and what happened in Nazi Germany will not be allowed in India
Students of Gauhati University shout slogans against the citizenship amendment bill, which was passed in the lower house. Photo: EPA-EFE