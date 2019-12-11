Protesters rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Gauhati, northeast India, on December 11, 2019. Photo: AP
India’s parliament approves citizenship law for non-Muslim minorities

  • The bill offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal migrants from neighbouring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not command a majority in the upper house, but managed to cobble together the numbers needed to pass the legislation
Reuters

Updated: 12:02am, 12 Dec, 2019

Students of Gauhati University shout slogans against the citizenship amendment bill, which was passed in the lower house. Photo: EPA-EFE
In India, protests over new citizenship bill as Muslims fear further persecution

  • The law, known as the citizenship amendment bill (CAB) grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries who entered India illegally
  • A politician says it’s a clear attempt to disenfranchise Muslims, and what happened in Nazi Germany will not be allowed in India
SCMP

Adnan Bhat  

Ahmer Khan  

Updated: 1:45pm, 11 Dec, 2019

