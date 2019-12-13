Samiya David shows her picture with Chinese husband, in Gujranwala, Pakistan. Photo: AP
Abused, raped and unfed: heart-wrenching stories of Pakistani brides trafficked to China
- The death of Christian woman Samiya David reveals the extent of the abuse trafficked Pakistani girls face in China
- The people smuggling networks are operated by Pakistani and Chinese brokers who cruise Christian areas willing to sell daughters
Topic | Pakistan
Family members mourn one of the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck in Britain. Photo: AFP
Why are so many Vietnamese risking their lives with human traffickers to reach the UK?
- The deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated truck found in Essex highlight the risks many are prepared to take to find work in Britain
- But they are just the tip of the iceberg; thousands of others work illegally in cannabis farms, nail bars and restaurants
Topic | Vietnam
