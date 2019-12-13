Retired Admiral Harry Harris, currently the US Ambassador to South Korea. Photo: AP Photo
‘We are not a US colony’: South Korean protesters destroy portraits of US ambassador outside embassy
- Activists are angry that Donald Trump is pushing to get South Korea to pay billions more toward maintaining the 28,500 American troops stationed in the country
Topic | South Korea
Retired Admiral Harry Harris, currently the US Ambassador to South Korea. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
South Korea looks to China for support as North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ratchets up threat
- During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Moon Jae-in said they were at a ‘critical crossroads’ in the nuclear stand-off with North Korea
Topic | South Korea
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters