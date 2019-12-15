People in Assam protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). Photo: EPA
Asia /  South Asia

For Assam’s protesters, the red and white gamosa has become their flag

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reopened old wounds with legislation that could give citizenship to 20 million immigrants in India – including 500,000 in Assam
  • India’s northeast region has long seethed with inter-ethnic tensions. Assam in particular has seen hostility between locals and Bengali-speaking immigrants
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:30pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

People in Assam protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Modi’s surgical strike on Muslims puts India at war with itself

  • Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest
  • In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues
Topic |   India
Debasish Roy Chowdhury

Debasish Roy Chowdhury  

Updated: 6:54pm, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.