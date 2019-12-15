People in Assam protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). Photo: EPA
For Assam’s protesters, the red and white gamosa has become their flag
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reopened old wounds with legislation that could give citizenship to 20 million immigrants in India – including 500,000 in Assam
- India’s northeast region has long seethed with inter-ethnic tensions. Assam in particular has seen hostility between locals and Bengali-speaking immigrants
Topic | India
People in Assam protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). Photo: EPA
Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
Modi’s surgical strike on Muslims puts India at war with itself
- Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest
- In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues
Topic | India
Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua