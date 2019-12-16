A man runs past a bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against the new citizenship law in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
In India, students at forefront of fresh protests against ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law

  • Anger has been growing over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, which critics say is part of PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda
  • Former opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the bill a weapon ‘of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists’, in reference to Modi’s BJP
DPA  

Updated: 7:44pm, 16 Dec, 2019

Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
Modi’s surgical strike on Muslims puts India at war with itself

  • Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest
  • In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues
Debasish Roy Chowdhury  

Updated: 6:54pm, 14 Dec, 2019

Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
