A man runs past a bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against the new citizenship law in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
In India, students at forefront of fresh protests against ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law
- Anger has been growing over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, which critics say is part of PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda
- Former opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the bill a weapon ‘of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists’, in reference to Modi’s BJP
Protestors demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India. Photo: Xinhua
Modi’s surgical strike on Muslims puts India at war with itself
- Pincer attack with citizenship law and population verification sets the stage for prolonged unrest
- In the midst of an acute slowdown, a strange time to dabble in explosive social issues
