Swiss embassy worker Gania Banister Francis (in pink shawl) is escorted to a magistrate court after her arrest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka arrests Swiss embassy worker Gania Banister Francis, saying she faked abduction
- Police say Francis fabricated evidence when claiming she had been kidnapped and threatened to disclose embassy-related information
- Swiss foreign ministry called alleged abduction a ‘serious and unacceptable attack’, but local authorities say there is no evidence to support her account
Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa. File photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s new president Gotabaya Rajapaksa names China-friendly brother as prime minister
- The Rajapaksa brothers are credited with brutally destroying the Tamil Tigers to end Sri Lanka’s decades-long civil war
- Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said he would step down, paving the way for the Rajapaksas to form a minority government ahead of possible snap elections next year
