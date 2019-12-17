Swiss embassy worker Gania Banister Francis (in pink shawl) is escorted to a magistrate court after her arrest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka arrests Swiss embassy worker Gania Banister Francis, saying she faked abduction

  • Police say Francis fabricated evidence when claiming she had been kidnapped and threatened to disclose embassy-related information
  • Swiss foreign ministry called alleged abduction a ‘serious and unacceptable attack’, but local authorities say there is no evidence to support her account
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:47am, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swiss embassy worker Gania Banister Francis (in pink shawl) is escorted to a magistrate court after her arrest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa. File photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka’s new president Gotabaya Rajapaksa names China-friendly brother as prime minister

  • The Rajapaksa brothers are credited with brutally destroying the Tamil Tigers to end Sri Lanka’s decades-long civil war
  • Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said he would step down, paving the way for the Rajapaksas to form a minority government ahead of possible snap elections next year
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:48pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.