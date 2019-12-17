Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf pictured in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason

  • In a first for the South Asian nation, ex-army chief was tried with high treason for imposing emergency rule and suspending the constitution in 2007
  • Musharraf had toppled the civilian government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999 and later became the country’s military president
Topic |   Pakistan
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:40pm, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf pictured in 2013. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during a 2018 meeting in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Did pressure from Saudi Arabia see Pakistan PM Khan skip summit in Mahathir’s Malaysia?

  • The KL Summit, a forum of Islamic countries, has been dealt a blow after Khan’s withdrawal
  • The premier reportedly pulled out over the perception the summit was meant to replace the Riyadh-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 4:38pm, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during a 2018 meeting in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.