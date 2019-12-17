Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf pictured in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason
- In a first for the South Asian nation, ex-army chief was tried with high treason for imposing emergency rule and suspending the constitution in 2007
- Musharraf had toppled the civilian government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999 and later became the country’s military president
Topic | Pakistan
Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf pictured in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during a 2018 meeting in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Did pressure from Saudi Arabia see Pakistan PM Khan skip summit in Mahathir’s Malaysia?
- The KL Summit, a forum of Islamic countries, has been dealt a blow after Khan’s withdrawal
- The premier reportedly pulled out over the perception the summit was meant to replace the Riyadh-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during a 2018 meeting in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP