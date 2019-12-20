A policeman fires a tear gas shell at demonstrators in Lucknow, India, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
At least 2 killed in India after police open fire at protest against citizenship law
- Curfew imposed in southern city of Mangalore after death of Abdul Jalil, 49, and Samshir Kudroli, 23
- One more unconfirmed death reported, and another four people in hospital with ‘bullet injuries following the clashes’
