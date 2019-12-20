A policeman fires a tear gas shell at demonstrators in Lucknow, India, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

At least 2 killed in India after police open fire at protest against citizenship law

  • Curfew imposed in southern city of Mangalore after death of Abdul Jalil, 49, and Samshir Kudroli, 23
  • One more unconfirmed death reported, and another four people in hospital with ‘bullet injuries following the clashes’
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:16am, 20 Dec, 2019

