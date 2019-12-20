A Pakistani mother kisses her son Ali Raza, 10, reportedly infected with HIV. Photo: AP
Hundreds of children infected with HIV in Pakistani village due to dirty needles and contaminated blood
- About 70 per cent of Pakistan’s 220 million people use private health care sector, which is mostly unregulated and rarely monitored for cleanliness and safety
- Doctors are urging Pakistan’s government to better understand how the virus went from high-risk groups such as drug users and sex workers to general population
