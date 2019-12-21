Activists of the Youth Forum for Kashmir burn an Indian flag with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

India protests: crackdowns on phone, internet as death toll rises to 20

  • Law passed on December 11 gives people from persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries easier path to citizenship – unless they are Muslim
  • Internet shutdowns are a favoured tactic for Modi’s government. Authorities have interrupted internet services at least 102 times so far this year
Topic |   India
Associated Press

Associated Press

Updated: 8:32pm, 21 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Activists of the Youth Forum for Kashmir burn an Indian flag with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE