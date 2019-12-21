Pakistani police officers stand guard outside a Multan jail after the court’s decision. Photo: AP
Death sentence for Pakistani professor Junaid Hafeez, accused of blasphemy after allegedly criticising Mohammed online

  • Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan. Even unproven allegations have led to mob lynchings and vigilante murders
  • Acquittal last year of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who spent more than eight years on death row, provoked violent protests across Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:30pm, 21 Dec, 2019

Pakistani police officers stand guard outside a Multan jail after the court’s decision. Photo: AP
