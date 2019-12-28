A container ship at sea. Piracy incidents have increased dramatically in one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. Photo: Bloomberg
Piracy incidents along Straits of Malacca and Singapore surge in 2019
- ReCAAP ISC, a piracy information group, says there were 30 piracy events this year, up from eight last year
- The latest incident was on Christmas Day, when an oil tanker was boarded by six unarmed people, but they escaped when the alarm system was activated
Topic | Singapore
