Police with sticks locally known as ‘lathi’ beat a protester during a demonstration against India's new citizenship law in Mangalore. Photo: AFP
The big ‘lathi’ sticks Indian police use to beat protesters are a legacy of British colonial rule
- The British left India in 1947, but the lathi stayed in use to help police ‘regulate crowds’
- The bamboo batons have been used with brutal effect in the ongoing protests
