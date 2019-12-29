Police with sticks locally known as ‘lathi’ beat a protester during a demonstration against India's new citizenship law in Mangalore. Photo: AFP
The big ‘lathi’ sticks Indian police use to beat protesters are a legacy of British colonial rule

  • The British left India in 1947, but the lathi stayed in use to help police ‘regulate crowds’
  • The bamboo batons have been used with brutal effect in the ongoing protests
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:13pm, 29 Dec, 2019

