The mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gang-rape on a New Delhi bus speaks to the media after a court scheduled the executions of the four men convicted of the crime. Photo: AP
India sets execution date for four men convicted of 2012 gang-rape of student in bus

  • The horrific attack on the 23-year-old student known as Nirbhaya galvanised protests across India
  • This comes amid a revived debate over sexual violence in India after several headline-grabbing cases in recent months
Associated Press

Updated: 10:22pm, 7 Jan, 2020

