The mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gang-rape on a New Delhi bus speaks to the media after a court scheduled the executions of the four men convicted of the crime. Photo: AP
India sets execution date for four men convicted of 2012 gang-rape of student in bus
- The horrific attack on the 23-year-old student known as Nirbhaya galvanised protests across India
- This comes amid a revived debate over sexual violence in India after several headline-grabbing cases in recent months
Topic | India
The mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gang-rape on a New Delhi bus speaks to the media after a court scheduled the executions of the four men convicted of the crime. Photo: AP