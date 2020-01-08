Protesters rally on Tuesday against an attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi two days earlier. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Fresh clashes in India as police file case against student leader wounded in JNU campus attack

  • No suspects arrested for weekend rampage that left 34 wounded; instead, Aishe Ghosh, who was bloodied during violence, is booked over separate incident
  • Latest confrontation sees at least a dozen people injured as Modi loyalists face off with opposition groups
Topic |   India
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 6:42am, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Protesters rally on Tuesday against an attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi two days earlier. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE