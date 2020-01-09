The celebrations can last several days, involving an array of cuisines, music and dance performances. Photo: AFP
Indians spend billions on lavish wedding parties but economic slowdown is changing that
- India’s wedding industry is worth an estimated US$40-US$50 billion a year and a recent Ambani family celebration cost US$100 million
- However, slow growth and rising unemployment has led most Indians to cut back on their consumer spending
Topic | Weddings
The celebrations can last several days, involving an array of cuisines, music and dance performances. Photo: AFP