Indians spend billions on lavish wedding parties but economic slowdown is changing that

  • India’s wedding industry is worth an estimated US$40-US$50 billion a year and a recent Ambani family celebration cost US$100 million
  • However, slow growth and rising unemployment has led most Indians to cut back on their consumer spending
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:01pm, 9 Jan, 2020

The celebrations can last several days, involving an array of cuisines, music and dance performances. Photo: AFP
