A wounded victim is brought for treatment after a bomb blast in Quetta on January 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan suicide blast at Taliban-run mosque kills at least 15, in attack claimed by Isis

  • An attacker detonated explosives attached to his body among worshippers at a mosque, Balochistan’s Home Minister Zia Lango said
  • The mosque is part of an Islamic seminary run by the Afghan Taliban, Pakistani officials said
Agence France-Presse and DPA

Updated: 3:51pm, 11 Jan, 2020

