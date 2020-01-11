A wounded victim is brought for treatment after a bomb blast in Quetta on January 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan suicide blast at Taliban-run mosque kills at least 15, in attack claimed by Isis
- An attacker detonated explosives attached to his body among worshippers at a mosque, Balochistan’s Home Minister Zia Lango said
- The mosque is part of an Islamic seminary run by the Afghan Taliban, Pakistani officials said
Topic | Pakistan
A wounded victim is brought for treatment after a bomb blast in Quetta on January 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE